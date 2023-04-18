D2iQ Takes Multi-Cloud, Multi-Cluster Fleet Management to the Next Level with Kubernetes Platform Enhancements

There were 2,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,071 in the last 365 days.
D2iQ Kubernetes Platform 2.5 simplifies multi-cluster and air-gapped deployments, giving organizations greater consistency, visibility, security, and compliance across multi-cluster environments
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading Kubernetes management platform provider, today announced the newest version of its D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). With customer-led updates, DKP 2.5 empowers enterprises and public sector organizations to simplify and streamline the management of multi-cluster deployments regardless of where the cluster groups are running.
Key enhancements in DKP 2.5 include:
Instant Platform Engineering Eases Kubernetes Management
As the number of clusters grows, so does the complexity of managing those clusters, making it increasingly difficult to ensure consistency across each cluster. DKP 2.5 gives organizations a ready-to-deploy internal developer platform (IDP) out of the box, which essentially is "instant platform engineering" that provides self-service capabilities by automating best-of-breed open-source components. This establishes consistency and compliance and eases the burden on DevOps teams, enabling them to devote their energies to higher-value tasks rather than wrestling with complex infrastructure issues.
"As organizations grow their Kubernetes footprints from a single cluster to multiple clusters that are shared between teams across a mix of environments, a consistent approach to Kubernetes management becomes critical." said Tobi Knaup, CEO and co-founder of D2iQ. "DKP is unique in its ability to simplify Kubernetes management through state-of-the-art automation, whether you're standing up your own clusters or using a service like EKS or AKS. At D2iQ, we are committed to delivering a turnkey intelligent platform to help customers realize the true business impact of their cloud-native journeys."
Additional DKP 2.5 enhancements include:
DKP 2.5 will be generally available this month. To learn more, visit www.D2iQ.com.
About D2iQ
D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud-native, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com.
