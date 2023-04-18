/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Fillmore to Deliver Remarks at the Smart Energy Conference/

There were 2,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,016 in the last 365 days.
HALIFAX, NS, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Smart Energy event – a clean technology conference in Halifax, hosted by Emera.
Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time: 8 a.m. AT
Location: The Westin Nova Scotian – Halifax Hotel
1181 Hollis St.
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3H 2P6
