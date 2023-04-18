Announcing Bellator Real Estate and Development's 2022 #1 Top Sales Producer Company-Wide: The Beckham Partners Team, Mobile and Baldwin County

Baldwin County Alabama Real Estate Broker, Michelle Beckham, and Agents Angelina Needham, Jennifer Doyle, Mike Hamm and Chaunette McKinney win previous year's overall company sales award.

DAPHNE, Ala., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beckham Partners team with leadership from Broker, Michelle Beckham in Bellator's Daphne Office, achieves highest sales of 2022 with $40 million in closed volume, from locally-owned Bellator Real Estate and Development.

In April of 2023, Bellator recognized the Beckham Partners Real Estate Team as the #1 Top Sales Producer Company-wide! 2022 started solid in real estate sales with homes selling quickly, yet due to inflation and rising mortgage rates, these conditions soon changed putting a damper on the real estate shopping spree. Michelle Beckham says, "Although 2022 was a tumultuous year, we feel fortunate that we are in an area on the Alabama Gulf Coast that is experiencing tremendous growth, and home buyers are moving here from all over the United States. Also, selling or buying a home in ever-changing market conditions requires careful negotiation, patience and understanding, and thankfully we have been blessed with most fantastic clients that understand this! We enjoy helping sellers' price, market and sell homes, plus helping buyers negotiate contracts and navigate the changing market all over Baldwin and Mobile Counties."

The Beckham Partners Team includes very seasoned and professional Realtors: Michelle Beckham, Angelina Needham, Jennifer Doyle, Mike Hamm, and Chaunette McKinney along with a full-time marketing and administrative staff. The real estate team had major success over the past year, to be named the company's Top Producing Team of Realtors®, company-wide, with almost $40-Million in closed volume for 2022!

The Beckham Partners Team has been consistent as Bellator's #1 overall sales leader company-wide, for 11 out of the company's 15 years. Bellator was founded in 2008.

"When people are looking for the top agents in our area we hope they will consider calling The Beckham Partners Team and also that Bellator is a locally owned real estate brokerage. With Bellator having the highest Closed Sales Volume of all Real Estate companies for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in 2022 – it makes this achievement with the top local company, even that much more special", said Beckham.

Not only the number one overall, but also a locally-owned brokerage, please consider shopping local with Bellator, and also Bellator's #1 selling team from last year. If you are looking for a Daphne agent, Fairhope agent, or Spanish Fort agent, we are experts in these areas and can recommend solutions to market or sell your home, and/or find you a home in Baldwin County, or Mobile, to purchase. You will be going with a local brokerage and Bellator's #1 selling real estate team! For additional information, contact Michelle Beckham, Licensed Broker: (251) 709-4558, or call the office phone number: 251-990-0071.

Michelle Beckham is the Broker of Bellator's Daphne office in Olde Towne Daphne at 809B Daphne Ave., (across the street from Daphne Post Office) and has been a resident of Mobile and Baldwin counties for 30+ years. Michelle holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of South Alabama, in Business Management as well as a Master's degree from Troy State University in Human Resources.

The Beckham Partners Team also consists of marketing and tech professionals that coordinate to operate an extensive online real estate network that includes page one real estate placements on Google, Bing, and Yahoo for Baldwin County, as well as Mobile. With myriad websites such as the team's primary website, http://www.BeckhamPartners.com, in addition to many others targeting specific areas, such as http://www.DaphneALA.com, http://www.FairhopeALA.com, http://www.SpanishFortAL.com, https://www.SpanishFortRealEstate.com, and http://www.ALARealEstate.com. A full staff is required to keep all posts up-to-date and relevant. Such innovative approaches as real estate walk-through videos, tweets, facebook groups, and google business updates - the team also has a YouTube channel, 15-year-old e-Newsletter announcement list with 5,000+ subscribers, and 5,000+ dedicated facebook subscribers.

"We do our very best to bring the latest real estate trends, announcements, and area info not only through a single website", said Beckham, "but also through whatever the latest tech is that emerges. We target specific areas, with many websites specific to each, as well as whatever social and tech channels home buyers are utilizing each year". The team dedicates all announcements to not only it's 5,000+ facebook business page but also myriad pinterest, instagram, and twitter pages, with web addresses that speak to the specificity of their approach:

ABOUT BELLATOR

Bellator Real Estate & Development is a full-service real estate company that specializes in Developing, Listing/Marketing, Brokering and the Acquisition of real estate located in Baldwin and Mobile County, Alabama. Bellator serves both Mobile and Baldwin County communities from 7 different offices, with over 180 agents! These office include West Mobile, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Downtown Fairhope, Orange Beach, Ono Island, and Gulf Shores, Alabama. View all of the Beckham Partners announcements at https://www.facebook.com/BeckhamPartners/

Michelle BeckhM, Bellator Real Estate and Development, 1 2517094558 2517094558, michellesean@beckhampartners.com

