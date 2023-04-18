/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Acaciaville/

There were 2,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,993 in the last 365 days.
ACACIAVILLE, NS, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, and Kerry Johnson, President of the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association (JACBA).
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. ADT
|
|
|
Location:
|
Acaciaville Baptist Church Hall
|
|
118 Acacia Valley Road
|
|
Digby, Nova Scotia B0V 1A0
