/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Acaciaville/

ACACIAVILLE, NS, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, and Kerry Johnson, President of the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association (JACBA).

Date:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023


Time:

11:00 a.m. ADT


Location:

Acaciaville Baptist Church Hall

118 Acacia Valley Road

Digby, Nova Scotia B0V 1A0

 

