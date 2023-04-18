New NWEA Study Highlights Perspectives from US Public School Educators on Equity Initiatives

There were 2,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,979 in the last 365 days.
The study explored how K-12 educators define equity, identify types and sources of inequity, and work to achieve equity for their students
PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA – a not-for-profit, research and educational services organization serving K-12 students – released today a new study featuring perspectives and insights from districts, school leaders, and teachers on equity initiatives, challenges, and recommendations for improving outcomes. Overall, the study found alignment in how equity is defined by the education community and how important it is to make it a priority focus across all aspects of the education ecosystem.
Using a blind study format in which the participants were not aware that the research was for NWEA, the research team conducted 61 online interviews in 2022. Participants represented the education leader and teacher populations in U.S. public schools. The study explored how K-12 district and school leaders and teachers define equity, identify the types and sources of inequity that exist for their students, work to achieve equity for their students, including determining key hurdles to overcome, and how their district's political and local environment (or other factors like demographics) may impact how they think and act differently when it comes to equity.
Key findings:
"This study confirms that educators are passionate about ensuring the needs of each student are met and that barriers to opportunities are removed," said Fenesha Hubbard, MEd, leading NWEA expert on equity-focused professional learning and upcoming author of The Equity Expression: 6 Entry Points for Nonnegotiable Academic Success. "It also reiterated that equity work is deeply individual and cannot be approached with a 'one-size-fits-all' solution."
Hubbard offered these recommendations for approaching equity work, based on the study findings:
