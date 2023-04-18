Technip Energies Announces the Launch of Its First Employee Share Offering ESOP 2023

Technip Energies TE launches ESOP 2023, an employee share offering proposed to circa 12,000 eligible employees in 19 countries, with the objective of sharing the long-term value creation of the Group with employees.

The ESOP 2023 Offer is implemented in Australia, China, Colombia, Germany, France, India, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mozambique, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. Approximately 90% of the Group's workforce will have the opportunity to participate.

The offer is proposed as part of Technip Energies' Group Savings Plan (PEG) and International Group Savings Plan (PEGI). It will be conducted via a share capital increase, up to the maximum of 1.5% of the share capital, within the limit of the total subscription amount of €30 million. New shares will bear immediate dividends entitlement and will be fully assimilated to existing shares as from their issuance (ISIN code: NL0014559478 TE).

Terms of the offering

Eligible employees will have the possibility to subscribe to the following formula:

" ESOP Classic ", where the subscriber benefits from a discounted price and a matching contribution.

", where the subscriber benefits from a discounted price and a matching contribution. "ESOP Leverage", where the subscriber benefits from the protection of the personal contribution, and the greater of either (i) a guaranteed minimum return over the investment period, or (ii) a multiple of the protected average increase in the Technip Energies share price.

The subscription price of shares will be equal to the arithmetic average of the volume-weighted average prices (VWAP) of the Technip Energies share on Euronext Paris recorded over the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Chief Executive Officer's decision setting the opening date of the subscription/revocation period, less a discount of 20%.

Shares will be subject to a lock-up period of 5 years, subject to cases of authorized early release events. Shares will be subscribed through a company mutual fund (FCPE) or, in certain countries, directly by employees.

Voting rights relating to shares held in the "T.EN Shares France" and "T.EN Shares International" FCPEs following subscriptions in the "ESOP Classic" and "ESOP Leverage" formulas will be exercised by Supervisory Boards of the FCPEs.

Voting rights relating to securities held directly following subscriptions in the "ESOP Leverage" formula for certain countries of the scope as well as for shares issued for the purposes of hedging operations will be exercised by the subscribers.

The "ESOP Leverage" offering implies implementation, management and settlement of hedging transactions by the bank that structures this formula, it being understood that such hedging transactions can take place on the market or off-market, through purchase and/or sale of shares, purchase of call options and/or any other transactions carried out at any time, in particular during the period of determination of the subscription price, and on the entire duration of the employee share plan.

Indicative schedule for the offering

Reservation period: from June 5 to 21, 2023;

Subscription/revocation period: from August 2 to 7, 2023;

Share capital increase: September 19, 2023.

These dates are indicative and may be modified following events affecting the implementation of the offering.

International warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to subscribe for Technip Energies shares. The offer is strictly reserved for beneficiaries mentioned in this press release and will be implemented only in countries where such a transaction has been registered or notified to competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the requirement to draw up a prospectus or to register or notify the offer. This press release is not intended for countries where the offer remains subject to approval by competent authorities.

More generally, the offer will be made only in countries where all required registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out and where necessary authorizations have been obtained.

