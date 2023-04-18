Surgery Device Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 31.25 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgery device market is expected to reach USD 31.25 million by 2030, which is USD 16.03 million in 2022, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgery device market is expected to reach USD 31.25 million by 2030, which is USD 16.03 million in 2022, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Surgery devices are primarily used for several variety of diseases. These devices are usually appointed for routine procedures or in complicated surgeries and are widely used in trauma and burn care, hernias, gastrointestinal problems, and breast cancer. These devices are used in many sub-specialties of general surgery such as orthopaedics, obstetrics, neurology, cardiovascular, urology, and gynaecology.

As per the data of Unite Nations, there were about 382 million old age people, aged 60 years or above, worldwide in 2017 ad this number is projected to be 2.1 billion by 2050. The old age people are vulnerable to the chronic diseases and may drive the demand for various surgery treatments, thus boosting the demand for the surgical equipment. Currently, robotics has several applications in numerous general surgeries, such as fundoplication, cholecystectomy, and Heller Myotomy.

The Surgery Device Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Lilly (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.)

CONMED Corporation (U.S.)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

Integra LifeSciences (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Straub Medical AG (Switzerland)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc (U.K.)

Elekta (Sweden)

Isoray Inc. (U.S.)

Mevion Medical Systems. (U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (India)

Smith+Nephew (U.K.)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

Recent Developments

In 2021, SS Innovations, declared the commercial release of India's first general robotic surgery equipment in the following 4-6 months. In addition to this, Medrobotics Corp. received funding of USD 20 million in February 2017 for the huge expansion in novel surgical applications and for developing the next-generation Flex Robotic System

Opportunities

Increasing Application in Gynecology

The growing number of baby births are significantly leading to market growth. Furthermore, numerous complications associated with pregnancy due to the growing prevalence of women reproductive organ disorder among the female population has led to the number of gynecological surgeries. Additionally, the increasing number of cesarean deliveries is projected to boost this segment's growth.

High-end Use of Staplers

The wide usage of surgical sutures and staplers in the wound closure application has led to the consumption and created this segment to lead. Staplers provides low risk of infections and enables quick wound healing, which further boosts this segment's growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Surgery Device Industry Research

Type

Computer-Assisted

Disposable

Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Product

Handheld Devices

Laparoscopic Devices

Electro Surgical Devices

Wound Closure Devices

Trocars and Access Devices

Other Products

End-user

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The growing acceptance of minimally invasive and robotic and computer-assisted surgery is likely to boost the market growth. For instance, as per the article "Trauma of Major Surgery" published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), about 310 million major surgeries are performed every year worldwide in July 2020. Nearly 30 million kids participate in youth sports nationwide every year, as per the Weinstein Legal research which was released in March 2020. This may lead to surgical emergencies, further increasing the demand for general surgery devices.

Increase in Health Disorders

Health disorders are affecting the population globally, transitioning from conditions brought on by several infections and plagues to diseases associated with lifestyle, as a result of industrialization and major lifestyle changes. In developed, developing, and less developed countries, the condition has led to a noticeable increase in health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, cancers, and bone abnormalities. With a high number of vehicles and other highly advanced gadgets on the road, the number of casualties that is caused by accidents has also increased. These factors are increasing the growth of the market.

Surgery Device Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the surgery device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the surgery device market because of the rising favorable reimbursement policies, wide presence of major key companies, and supportive government initiatives

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the increasing awareness about reconstructive or plastic surgeries and increasing government initiatives to incorporate improvements in reimbursement policies

