AI Edge Computing Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 59.6 Billion by 2030

AI edge computing market is booming as a result of rising need for real-time data processing and analysis, as well as the growing desire for AI-enabled devices.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI edge computing market was worth $9,096.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow to $59,633.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.2%.

Several factors drive the worldwide AI edge computing market, including the AI edge's capacity to overcome cloud computing problems, the rise in demand for real-time operations, and the spread of edge AI-enabled devices. Furthermore, a variety of attractive benefits provided by AI edge computing, such as faster computing and insights, as well as improved data security, drive the growth of this market.

AI Edge Computing Market Dynamics:

The AI edge computing market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for real-time data processing and analysis, the growing need for AI-enabled devices and applications, and the proliferation of IoT devices. The rise of edge computing is also fueled by the need for faster and more efficient processing of data, reduced latency, and improved security and privacy. The development of 5G networks is also a significant driver of the AI edge computing market, as it allows for faster and more reliable connectivity between devices and the cloud. This, in turn, enables the deployment of AI models at the edge, closer to where the data is generated, reducing the need for data transfer to the cloud.

Another driver of the AI edge computing market is the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and drones, which rely heavily on AI algorithms for navigation and decision-making. Edge computing can significantly improve the performance of these devices by enabling faster processing of data and reducing latency. Overall, the AI edge computing market is poised for significant growth as more organizations adopt AI-enabled devices and applications and seek to leverage the benefits of edge computing.

AI Edge Computing Market Trends:

The AI edge computing market is witnessing several trends, including the increasing adoption of AI-enabled devices and applications, the growing use of edge computing in industries such as healthcare and manufacturing, and the emergence of new AI edge computing technologies. One trend is the rise of edge AI, which involves deploying AI models directly on edge devices such as smartphones, wearables, and sensors. This allows for faster and more efficient processing of data, reducing the need for data transfer to the cloud.

Another trend is the convergence of AI and edge computing with IoT, which is driving the development of new use cases such as predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and real-time monitoring. The adoption of 5G networks is also a significant trend in the AI edge computing market, as it enables faster and more reliable connectivity between devices and the cloud, allowing for the deployment of AI models at the edge. Finally, the AI edge computing market is witnessing the emergence of new players, including startups and established companies that are developing innovative AI edge computing technologies and solutions to meet the growing demand for real-time data processing and analysis.



Some of the key AI edge computing industry players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Clearblade, Inc., Foghorn Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, Rigado Llc, Saguna Networks Ltd., and Vapor IO. This study includes market trends, AI edge computing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

