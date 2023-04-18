Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

There were 2,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,996 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 2:42 pm, Second District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.