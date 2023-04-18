Pneumagen further strengthens IP protection for lead product Neumifil with granting of US composition of matter patent

Neumifil is a novel intranasal spray being developed to provide those at-risk with an easy to use, broad-spectrum antiviral treatment to reduce and prevent respiratory disease exacerbations caused by viral infections

By directly targeting host cells in the nose, Neumifil blocks and prevents the entry of viral pathogens

/EIN News/ -- St Andrews, UK – 18 April 2023 - Pneumagen, a clinical stage biotech company developing Neumifil, a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs), today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a US Patent for HEX17, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Neumifil.

Neumifil, Pneumagen’s lead product, is being developed for the broad-spectrum prevention of viral induced exacerbations including those caused by influenza virus (IFV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus and coronavirus infections including COVID-19.

Neumifil is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a proof of concept challenge study in healthy participants subsequently infected with influenza virus. A Phase 2 study, evaluating Neumifil in patients who are at high risk of viral induced exacerbations of their underlying disease, such as COPD, is due to start in 2024.

Neumifil’s active component, HEX17, is a multivalent, glycan-targeting carbohydrate binding module (mCBM). It was generated using Pneumagen’s proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology that identifies novel mCBMs for further development.

Douglas Thomson, CEO of Pneumagen, commented: “This US patent grant is a key milestone for Pneumagen, which builds further significant value for Neumifil, our novel first in class host cell-targeted antiviral. We are continuing to make excellent progress in developing this lead product and look forward to seeing further results from our clinical programme. The large patient population targeted by Neumifil presents a significant unmet need, given the limited treatment options available and the potentially fatal consequences of exacerbations of their underlying disease.”

Pneumagen has multiple patent families protecting its core intellectual property including granted US and European patents and has filed further patent applications covering the CBM technology, its application and medical use.

About Pneumagen

Pneumagen is a clinical- stage biotech company developing Neumifil, its lead product, as an intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of a broad range of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

Neumifil is a novel, engineered multivalent Carbohydrate Binding Module (mCBM40), which is being developed as a broad-spectrum product for at-risk patients, suffering from viral induced exacerbations of their underlying respiratory diseases. Neumifil acts by binding directly to sialic aid on host cells and preventing the entry of the viral pathogens into the host. Neumifil was generated using Pneumagen’s proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology that identifies novel mCBMs for further development.

In addition to Neumifil, Pneumagen is harnessing its GlycoTarge™ platform to enable the development of a pipeline of therapies targeting other infectious diseases.

Pneumagen was established in 2016 as a spin-out from the University of St Andrews in Scotland giving Pneumagen access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in viral RTI’s specifically related to glycobiology.