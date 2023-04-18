Supply Chain Security Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 6.3 Billion by 2031

Supply Chain Security Market Research

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the supply chain security industry is the increasing frequency and severity of supply chain attacks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The supply chain security market was valued at $2 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $6.3 billion by 2031.

Supply chain security is supply chain management that focuses on risk management of external suppliers, vendors, logistics, and transportation. It discovers, analyses, and mitigates the risks of collaborating with third-party organizations as part of your supply chain. It might encompass both physical security and software and device cybersecurity.

Supply Chain Security Market Dynamics:

Supply chain security refers to the measures and technologies used to ensure the safety and integrity of products and materials as they move through the supply chain. The market for supply chain security solutions is driven by several factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing frequency and severity of supply chain attacks. Cybercriminals are targeting supply chains to gain access to sensitive data and intellectual property, or to disrupt operations. This is driving demand for solutions that can detect and prevent these types of attacks.

Another factor driving the market is the growing complexity of supply chains. As supply chains become more global and interconnected, they become more vulnerable to risks such as counterfeiting, theft, and natural disasters. Supply chain security solutions can help organizations manage these risks and ensure continuity of operations. Additionally, regulations and compliance requirements are driving demand for supply chain security solutions. Organizations are required to comply with a growing number of regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, which mandate data protection and privacy measures throughout the supply chain. Finally, the market is seeing increased demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions. These solutions enable organizations to track products and materials throughout the supply chain, providing greater transparency and control over their operations.

Supply Chain Security Market Trends:

The supply chain security market is experiencing several trends that are shaping its growth and evolution. One trend is the increasing use of blockchain technology to enhance supply chain security. Blockchain can help organizations track products and materials through the supply chain, providing a secure and immutable record of their movements. Another trend is the growing importance of risk management in supply chain security. Organizations are implementing risk management strategies to identify and mitigate risks throughout the supply chain, such as cyber threats, natural disasters, and geopolitical instability. The market is also witnessing the emergence of new technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and artificial intelligence (AI) that are being used to enhance supply chain security. IoT devices can provide real-time monitoring and tracking of products and materials, while AI can be used to analyze data and detect anomalies that may indicate a security breach.

Additionally, the market is seeing increased collaboration between supply chain security vendors and other technology providers, such as cloud and cybersecurity vendors. This collaboration is leading to more integrated and comprehensive solutions for organizations looking to improve their supply chain security posture. Finally, the market is experiencing a shift towards managed security services for supply chain security. This shift is enabling organizations to outsource the management of their supply chain security to specialized providers, reducing the complexity and costs of managing security in-house.

The key players profiled in the supply chain security market analysis are Accenture, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cold Chain Technologies, Controlant, Emerson Electric Co., IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Omega Compliance, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., and Tagbox. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

