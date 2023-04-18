Asetek - Update on Q1 2023 Selected Preliminary Financial Figures and Updated Medium-term Ambitions

AALBORG, Denmark , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today reports selected preliminary, unaudited, financial figures for the first quarter of 2023.

Asetek expects to report revenue of USD 14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Gross profit is expected at USD 6.5 million and operating income (EBIT) at USD 1.0 million.

The results are primarily a function of revenues on par with the first quarter of 2022, an improved gross margin and significantly lower operating expenses. The gross margin improvement is attributable to, among other factors, a 'richer' product mix, increased sales prices and reduced cost prices. The lower operating expenses are primarily related to the 2022 staff reductions and the ending of litigation efforts.

The figures have been derived from internal management accounts and has not been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditor. Asetek will provide more details on the first quarter's operational and financial performance on May 22, 2023.

On 8 March 2023, Asetek announced an intention to strengthen its financial position through a fully underwritten rights issue and intention to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen. A prospectus will be prepared in connection with the contemplated rights issue and listing.

Medium term ambitions

In 2021, Asetek announced medium-term ambitions of an average annual revenue growth of 15% until 2025, based on certain assumptions. Asetek hereby updates its medium-term ambitions to averaging a 15% annual increase in revenue until 2025, however, with significant variations from year to year.

The assumptions on which Asetek has based its medium-term ambition includes the following:

Asetek expects to further develop new products and gain new customers within liquid cooling.

Asetek's ability to further consolidate its market position within SimSports and its ability to further develop a cutting-edge and diversified product portfolio.

