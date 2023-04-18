Palm Springs Nissan Now Offers 0% APR Financing with a Purchase of the 2023 Nissan Rogue

Well-qualified buyers can get 0% APR financing for up to 36 months on the 2023 Nissan Rogue at the Palm Springs Nissan dealership.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Springs Nissan, one of the leading Nissan dealerships in Cathedral City, is thrilled to offer 0% APR financing for up to 36 months with a purchase of the 2023 Nissan Rogue. This provides customers with a unique opportunity to drive home the award-winning SUV with a financing plan that suits their needs.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue boasts a striking design that combines modern aesthetics with practicality. Its exterior features a bold V-motion grille, LED headlights and a floating roofline that adds an extra touch of elegance. Under the hood, the 2023 Nissan Rogue is equipped with a powerful and efficient 1.5L VC-Turbo® engine that delivers 201 and 225 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is mated to an Xtronic CVT® that provides smooth and seamless acceleration, while the available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures confident and responsive handling in all weather conditions.

Inside, the 2023 Nissan Rogue offers a spacious, comfortable and well-equipped cabin that is packed with advanced technology features. This SUV is equipped with ProPILOT Assist, an advanced driving system that helps keep the vehicle centered in its lane and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. Additionally, the 2023 Rogue has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, allowing drivers to access their favorite music, apps and navigation tools easily.

To learn more about this amazing offer, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.palmspringsnissan.com/. Interested customers may also contact the dealership by calling 760-328-2800 or visiting them at 68-177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, California.

