Remote Power Panel Market worth $1.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Power Panel Market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Remote power panels (RPPs) connect power distribution extensions from power distribution units (PDUs) or other power sources to server racks. They can be integrated into data centers as advantageous modular systems. RPPs help increase power distribution capacity irrespective of the power distribution configuration in a data center.

Remote Power Panel Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size $1.4 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 4.8% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Huge investments, along with enforcement of stringent standards, to reduce carbon footprint in data centers Key Market Drivers Adoption of digital technologies in IT sector

The floor-standing, by type, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Remote Power Panel Market has been split into wall-mounted and floor-standing. The floor-standing segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. Floor-standing remote power panels can be installed on the floor, either freestanding or bolted down. They are typically more extensive and robust than wall-mounted panels and can accommodate more circuit breakers and other electrical components. Their high-power capacity, increased durability, and flexible installation benefits to boost their segmental growth.

The cloud data centers segment, by application, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Remote Power Panel Market based on application into three segments: network cabinets, server rooms, and data centers. Data centers are further segmented into cloud and enterprise. The cloud data center segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Cloud data centers are highly scalable offer flexibility in terms of computing resources. These features are driving the segmental growth.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Remote Power Panel Market

North America is expected to be the largest Remote Power Panel Market during the forecast period. The data center industry in North America is constantly evolving, with new developments and emerging trends emerging. Some key trends such as the growing number of hyperscale, edge computing, and modular data centers drive the market for remote power panels with the rising need for effective power distribution.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Remote Power Panel Market are Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), Vertiv Group Corporation (US), and Socomec (France). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Schneider Electric acquired AVEVA, a provider of industrial software solutions. The acquisition will enable both companies to digitally transform customers' operations and drive improvements through a reduction in energy, carbon, and resource intensity, encouraging customers to achieve their goals regarding efficiency and sustainability.

, Schneider Electric acquired AVEVA, a provider of industrial software solutions. The acquisition will enable both companies to digitally transform customers' operations and drive improvements through a reduction in energy, carbon, and resource intensity, encouraging customers to achieve their goals regarding efficiency and sustainability. In September 2021 , Flex acquired Anord Mardix to shift toward higher margin lines of business and offer data center power solutions. This acquisition will help Anord Mardix to accelerate growth in the data center market. Anord Mardix leveraged Flex's global footprint and supply chain to establish itself as quality provider across regions.

, Flex acquired Anord Mardix to shift toward higher margin lines of business and offer data center power solutions. This acquisition will help Anord Mardix to accelerate growth in the data center market. Anord Mardix leveraged Flex's global footprint and supply chain to establish itself as quality provider across regions. In September 2021 , ABB reached an agreement to sell the Power Conversion division to AcBel Polytech Inc. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. This segment offers power solutions for telecommunication, data center, and industrial applications. Upon closing, ABB expects to record a small non-operational book gain in income from operations on the sale.

, ABB reached an agreement to sell the Power Conversion division to AcBel Polytech Inc. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. This segment offers power solutions for telecommunication, data center, and industrial applications. Upon closing, ABB expects to record a small non-operational book gain in income from operations on the sale. In August 2020 , Schneider Electric launched the Galaxy RPP. Galaxy RPP products are highly configurable and modular. It also offers anytime, anywhere monitoring and service support via cellphone. They are easy to install and maintain due to their compact design. The products compleiments all 75–500 kVA PDUs.

