Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Caremark, L.L.C. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees With Accurate Wages

Caremark, L.L.C. allegedly failed to accurately record employees' hours worked, which allegedly resulted in missed minimum and overtime wages.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Caremark, L.L.C. alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Caremark, L.L.C. is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2227033. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Caremark, L.L.C. allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

Additionally, Defendant's policy allegedly restricted employees from unconstrained walks. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control. Employers cannot impose controls that prohibit an employee from taking a brief walk - five minutes out, five minutes back.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Caremark, L.L.C., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP