PM GRACED SINU’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) has celebrated its 10th anniversary today, the occasion marks the tenth year since the then Solomon Islands College of Higher Education (SICHE) transited into the university it is today.

The occasion was celebrated with the theme, “Our Decade of Resilience, Our Commitment for Future of Hope.”

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare MP graced the celebration as the guest of honour, he took to the podium to highlight the importance of the theme.

“The theme clearly and best summarizes the difficult journey the University had travelled over the past decade,” the Prime Minister said.

Group Photo

Prime Minister Sogavare said despite the challenges it faces, SINU has struggled on to meet its important objectives of; “meet the human resources needs of the country, raise the standard of its learning and teaching, conduct research and provide consultancy and liaise with overseas education, training and research institutions.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that it is through the spirit of resilience that SINU continues to operate and giving hope for the future of our people and the country.

PM Sogavare pointed out that the 10th anniversary is a “significant milestone” for the university, it faced so many challenges and yet these setbacks serve as the “catalyst” that pushed the university forward.

“SINU has come a long way since 2013 when it became a University. Today, I am proud to celebrate the University’s achievements as we commemorate the first ten years of our University,” the Prime Minister stated.

Cutting of the 10th Anniversary Cake.

“Let us take time to reflect on the incredible achievements and successes of our students, staff, alumni, the national government, people and stakeholders,” PM Sogavare added.

The 10th anniversary celebration came in three parts, first part involved speeches by guests followed by a 30th minutes of panel discussion and a walk- thru the stalls displaying the various faculties under the university.

The celebration ended with cultural and contemporary dances and singing.

A number of individuals were acknowledged for playing a part in the establishment of SINU. These distinguished individuals include the former Prime Minister Gordon Darcy Lilo, former Minister of Education and Human Resources Development, Dick Ha’amori, first local vice chancellor, Dr. Glynn Galo, former Governor General Sir Nathaniel Waena, first council chairman Honourable Dr. Culwick Togamana and few others.

