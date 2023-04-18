Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size (USD 3.64 Bn by 2028): Opportunities and Challenges in the Age of Big Data and AI

Metagenomics Sequencing Market 2023

The increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases further fuels the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size was Valued at USD 974.30 million in 2020, and is Anticipated to Hit USD 3.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Metagenomics Sequencing Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Metagenomics Sequencing Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞-𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Metagenomics is a molecular tool in genomics technique and it uses metagenomics sequencing to analyze the mixed genomic materials extracted from community of organisms. This procedure provides detailed information about species diversity and abundancy, functional genes, phylogenetic relationship, population structure, and correlation network with environmental factors. Although these procedures are initially used for clinical diagnostic, drug discovery, biofuel, and industrial application. Metagenomics is the study of a collection of genetic material (genomes) from a mixed community of organisms. Metagenomics usually refers to the study of microbial communities. Metagenomics allows studies of organisms that are not easily cultured in a laboratory.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Eurofins Genomics

• Illumina, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Macrogen Inc.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

✅ 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Product & Service

• Reagents & Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

• Metagenomics Sequencing Services

By Technology

• Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing

• 16S rRNA Sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

• Metatranscriptomics

By Application

• Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery

• Biofuel

• Industrial Applications

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global metagenomics sequencing market. Rise in genetic disorders and increase in number of clinical diagnostics drive the market growth in this region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By product & service, the services segment accounted for the largest segment in 2020, while reagents & consumables segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028

• By technology, the 16S rRNA sequencing segment dominated the metagenomics sequencing market in 2020, while shotgun metagenomics sequencing segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028

• By application, the drug discovery segment was the largest application segment in overall market in 2020

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest metagenomics sequencing market growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% driven by growth in population, increase in affordability, and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• What is the current size of the market and how much is it expected to grow in the next few years?

• Who are the key players in the market and what are their market shares?

• What are the key product segments in the market and how are they expected to grow?

• What are the key applications/end-users of the products and services in the market?

• What are the pricing trends in the market and how are they likely to change over time?

• What are the major challenges faced by companies operating in the market?

• Who are the major suppliers and distributors in the market?

• What are the major technological advancements in the market and how are they impacting the market dynamics?

• What are the key regulations and policies impacting the market?

• What are the major opportunities for new entrants in the market?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

