Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 47 Billion by 2031

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research

SD-WAN Market expansion is being driven by the need for organizations to increase the performance of their network infrastructure while lowering costs.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $47 billion by 2031, rising at a 29.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

The purpose of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is to improve uptime and business agility while lowering operational costs and complexity. Furthermore, it simplifies management by providing a centralised platform via which enterprises can govern and grow branch networks. Furthermore, it allows you to connect any carrier-independent WAN to boost bandwidth availability and reliability while being cost-effective.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9927

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Dynamics:

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is a type of network technology that enables organizations to connect their remote branches and data centers securely over a wide area network. The market for SD-WAN services is driven by several factors. One of the main drivers is the need for organizations to improve the performance of their network infrastructure while reducing costs. SD-WAN can help organizations achieve this by optimizing the use of available bandwidth and reducing reliance on expensive private network connections. Another factor driving the market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. SD-WAN can help organizations manage their cloud-based applications more efficiently, providing better visibility and control over their network traffic.

Additionally, the growing use of mobile devices and remote workforces is fueling the demand for SD-WAN services. SD-WAN can help organizations ensure that their remote employees have secure and reliable access to corporate resources. Finally, the market is seeing increased demand for security-focused SD-WAN solutions. SD-WAN can help organizations improve their security posture by providing features such as encryption, segmentation, and threat detection and response.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9927

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Trends:

The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing several trends that are shaping its growth and evolution. One trend is the increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions. Cloud-based SD-WAN can help organizations reduce the complexity of their network infrastructure and improve the agility and scalability of their operations. Another trend is the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in SD-WAN solutions. AI and ML can help organizations optimize network traffic, improve application performance, and enhance security by automatically detecting and responding to threats.

The market is also witnessing the emergence of new use cases for SD-WAN, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. SD-WAN can help organizations manage the growing volume of data generated by IoT devices and process this data closer to the edge of the network. Additionally, the market is seeing increased collaboration between SD-WAN vendors and other technology providers, such as security and cloud vendors. This collaboration is leading to more integrated and comprehensive solutions for organizations looking to modernize their network infrastructure. Finally, the market is experiencing a shift towards software-based and subscription-based pricing models for SD-WAN services. This shift is making SD-WAN more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses and enabling organizations to scale their usage up or down as needed.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9927

The key players that operate in the software-defined wide area network market analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the software-defined wide area network industry.

Procure Complete Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3GNrtQU

Similar Reports:

1. Network Traffic Analytics Market

2. Transportation Management System Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

