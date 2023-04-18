Electric Car Rental Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 28903.2 Million, at a CAGR of 15 % by 2030
𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :
The Global Electric Car Rental Market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR and is estimated to be worth USD 28903.2 Million by the end of 2030. The primary market drivers that favorably impact the market include the growth of the travel and tourism sector and increased cognizance of electric mobility services. As several governments have acquainted new environmental regulations, businesses have shifted towards sustainable and environmentally friendly business concepts and ideas.
Over the long term, there's a huge rise in the number of individuals traveling for business and pleasure around the world is punching the demand for zero-emission electric car rental services, fueling the industry's growth. Factors similar to increased demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission rental vehicles, strict government rules and regulations on vehicle emissions, as well as lower battery costs, and increasing gasoline prices, all contribute to the rise of the electric car rental market. Growing internet penetration in both arising and developed countries has empowered enterprises in the sector to attract a wider consumer base through the use of dedicated mobile apps for customer convenience. Technology is regarded as a critical element driving market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The Hertz Corporation
Zoomcar
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Drive Electric
Green Motor International
Avis Budget Group, Inc.
Zipcar
Europcar Group
Blueindy
Wattacars
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The global Electric Car Rental Market is divided into five regions; North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
During the projection period, North America is anticipated to avouch considerable growth. This is ascribed to the existence of several of the region's largest vehicle rental companies, similar to Avis Budget Group and Enterprise Rent-a-Car, which are anticipated to present fascinating growth potential.
In Europe, the global electric car rental market is expected to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The presence of steering automotive OEMs like Audi AG and BMW AG, strict vehicle emission regulations declared by the UK, France, and Germany to phase out diesel engines by 2030, the cultivating need for electric cars, growing electric vehicle hire services in Spain, France, and Germany, and growth of the tourism industry are adding to the global electric car rental market growth in the region. Italy and Germany hold the utmost market share.
The African market can achieve well due to the applauding growth of the tourism industry. Zambia is the third quickly-expanding tourism destination in the world which enormously contributes to the GDP of the nation and also the growth of the electric car rental market.
The Asia Pacific regional segment has been dominating the global market setting due to the boost in sales of electric cars and the existence of a large customer base. During the predicted period, the region is anticipated to drive global market growth.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Battery Cars
Hybrid Cars
Plug-in Electric Cars
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Economic Cars
Exclusive Cars
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Online
Offline
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬
in 2021, the electric car rental industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by a combination of increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles and government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
One major player in the industry is Tesla, which has launched its own car rental program called "Tesla Network" that allows Tesla owners to rent out their vehicles to other drivers. The company has also been expanding its fleet of rental vehicles, with plans to offer fully self-driving cars for rent in the near future.
Other companies in the electric car rental space include Zipcar, which has been adding electric cars to its fleet in select cities, and EV Rental Cars, which operates a fleet of all-electric and hybrid vehicles in California.
