[Ideal MICE Destination] Conference with 10,000 Participants Held in Macao Manifests the City’s MICE Competitiveness

MACAU, April 18 - In order to build Macao as an ideal MICE destination, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has been joining hands with local MICE sector and integrated resorts to enhance the software and hardware competitiveness of Macao MICE industry, in an effort to attract more large and quality international exhibitions, industrial expos, multinational summits to be held in Macao. From January to March, attracting nearly 200,000 participants, including more than 15,000 trade visitors who came to attend the events in Macao. International business visitors that will visit Macao for various conferences are expected to exceed 20,000 in the second half of this year.

Winning the bid for a large conference again with recognised MICE strength

Recently, a large corporate conference with upwards of ten thousand participants was held in the new MICE venue in Macao, drawing a total of 11,000 business visitors from all over the world and the mainland provinces and cities. It is worth mentioning that it is the second time for the enterprise to choose Macao as the destination for its conference after three years, with the conference scale expanding from 8,000 participants to 11,000 participants.

The conference organiser pointed out that with world-class MICE facilities and service packages, Macao is one of the few ideal MICE destinations that are capable of accommodating over ten thousand participants. As a concentrated area with hotels, MICE venues and tourism resources, it enables participants to effectivelyuse their free time to experience the charm of Macao. With every aspect in line with the international standards, the city offers domestic and foreign visitors a home-from-home experience. Many of them even chose to extend their stay in Macao, so as to further enjoy local culture and have fun in various communities. During the preparatory process, the organiser was also deeply impressed by the government’s support and convenient services, which makes the organiser fully confident in choosing to hold the large conference in Macao again.

Promoting the high-quality development of the MICE industry through abundant software and hardware facilities

The software and hardware competitiveness of Macao MICE industry has kept improving. In terms of hardware facilities, the convention centre that has the capacity to accommodate 16,000 people was put into operation this year. Currently, with more than 240,000 square metres of MICE venues and 40,000 hotel rooms, Macao has the capacity to host any size and type of conferences and exhibitions. In terms of software strength, the MICE industry has been improved in varying degrees in such areas as specialisation development; promoting brand franchising and attracting large MICE events to be held in Macao; as well as expanding international customer base, aiming to enhance Macao’s competitiveness of bidding for more MICE events, and add new impetus to Macao’s diversified economic development.