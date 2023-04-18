IFTM Open Day will be held this Sunday both online and offline

MACAU, April 18 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is going to hold an Open Day on 23 April 2023, aiming at Macao residents, especially the secondary school graduating students to learn more about IFTM and its programmes through various activities.

The Open Day will take place from 1400 to 1800 at the Forward Building (main venue) of IFTM Taipa Campus. There will be student ambassadors guiding residents around the campus. In addition, programme and admission information stations will be set up to provide programme information for fresh secondary school graduates, where they can register for programmes on the spot. During the Open Day, a seminar titled “How to nurture inter-disciplinary talent in order to cope with the emerging trends of the industry?”, programme sharing sessions and lucky draw will be organised, both online and offline. Current students, faculty members, and alumni will share moments from their lives on campus and their career development after graduation. Besides, the East Asia Hall and Jubilee Building in Taipa Campus and the Mong-Há campus in Macao will also be opened for participants to explore on 23 April.

A number of workshops under the themes of eco-crafts, coffee, tea art, sports, as well as cooking demonstrations, game booths, outdoor café and a mini-concert will be offered during the Open Day, allowing residents to experience the rich and diverse programme content and campus life of IFTM.

To facilitate residents’ accessibility to the Open Day activities, IFTM will arrange circular shuttle bus service on 23 April. Route 1: Taipa Central Park and Taipa campus: depart every half hour from 1315 to 1715 from Block 15 of Nova City (opposite Taipa Central Park), Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. Route 2: depart every half hour from 1300 to 1700 from Mong-Há Campus (bus stop down the Mong-Há Hill).

For more information, please contact IFTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3143/ 8598 1236.