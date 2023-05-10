Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market. As per TBRC’s large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market forecast, the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market is expected to grow to $8.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The increase in government initiatives to enhance energy efficiency in the industrial sector are driving the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump industry. North America is expected to hold the largest large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump industry share. Major players in the large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump market include Siemens Energy AG, Johnson Controls, Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution Ltd., Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Large-Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Global Market Segments

1) By Capacity: 20–200 kW, 200–500 kW, 500–1,000 kW, Above 1,000 kW

2) By Refrigerants: Ammonia (R-717), Carbon Dioxide (R-74)

4) Hydrocarbons

3) By End Users: Commercial, Industrial

A large-scale natural refrigerant heat pump is a heat pump that transports heat from a heat source to a heat sink using natural materials. The refrigerant is used by the heat pump to transport, convey, and release heat.

