Soybean Oil Market is expected to reach 67.6 Million Tons by 2028 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global soybean oil market on the basis of end-use and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐒𝐨𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global soybean oil market size reached 60.0 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 67.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

Soybean oil refers to the oil extracted from soybeans, a legume native to East Asia. It is a widely used oil in the food industry and is known for its versatility, mild flavor, and high smoke point. Soybean oil is commonly used in cooking and frying, as well as in the production of salad dressings, margarine, and mayonnaise. Soybean oil is a widely used vegetable oil in the food industry due to its versatility, mild flavor, and nutritional properties. Soybean oil is rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats and contains low levels of saturated fats, thus making it a healthier option as compared to other vegetable oils.

Soybean Oil Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among consumers represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. This, coupled with the increasing demand for vegetable oils in the food industry, and the rising demand for biofuels is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the rising awareness about the health benefits of soybean oil is contributing to the growth of the soybean oil market. In addition to this, the easy availability of soybean oil at affordable prices and the expanding non-food applications of soybean oil in the manufacturing of resins, insecticides, and animal feed, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Soybean Oil Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the soybean oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

• Wilmar International Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food

• Feed

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• China

• United States

• Brazil

• Europe

• Argentina

• India

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

