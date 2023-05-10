Global Empty Capsules Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the empty capsules market. As per TBRC’s empty capsules market forecast, the empty capsules market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the empty capsules industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest empty capsules industry share. Major players in the empty capsules market include ACG Group, CapsCanada Corporation, HealthCaps India Limited, Natural Capsules Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Suheung Co., Ltd., Roxlor L.C..

Empty Capsules Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Gelatin Capsules, Non-Gelatin Capsules

2) By Functionality: Immediate-release Capsules, Sustained-release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules

3) By Application: Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs, Dietary Supplements, Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations, Antianemic Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Cough and Cold Drug Preparations, Other Therapeutic Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Research Laboratories

Empty capsules are a strong shell that contains medications or drug combinations. Empty capsules can be filled with plants, powders, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC