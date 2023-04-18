Sunset Hospitality Group & African Hospitality Group To Launch New Lifestyle Experiences In Morocco

The partnership between two industry trailblazers further supports SHG’s diversification strategy
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading lifestyle hospitality group in the UAE, and African Hospitality Group (AHG) a historically hospitality leading operator in Morocco have announced a strategic partnership to develop new lifestyle experiences in Morocco.
SHG owns and operates a large portfolio of dining and social living brands and experiences including METT hotels and Resorts, FOLIE Restaurant & Sea, SUSHISAMBA, Isola, L’amo, Attiko, Ammos and Drift Beach. Having recently announced planned openings of SUSHISAMBA in Italy and Azure Beach in Vietnam, SHG confirms its aggressive global expansion.
AHG owns and manages a growing portfolio of 24 hotels, 54 restaurants, 21 bars and 15 lounges across eight Moroccan cities, including Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangiers.
The View Hotels is an AHG Upscale leisure hospitality brand, full of chic and art de vivre. Such unprecedented collaboration with SHG will enhance The View hotels positioning as premium, urban, social, elegant and design destinations for tourists and locals. It also aims to unlock part of the region’s potential demand for high value and quality lifestyle hospitality and F&B experiences.
The partnership between two industry trailblazers further supports SHG’s diversification strategy, contributing greatly to the evolution of the hospitality landscape to meet ever changing consumer demands, says Antonio Gonzalez, CEO & Founder – Sunset Hospitality Group.
“The new alliance with AHG enables us to extend our operations into North Africa, representing an important forwards step in our ongoing growth strategy,” said Gonzalez. “We are extremely proud to be partnering with an established in-country industry leader on these projects and look forward to a long and successful relationship as we work together to help evolve and elevate the sector through the creation of unique, unmissable experiences.”
“Collaborating with Sunset Hospitality Group provides a great opportunity to introduce new lifestyle FB&E experiences to Morocco, whilst supporting the new strategic vision of Africa Hotels Management to be the leading local platform to showcase celebration, gastronomy, culture and creativity, said Abbas Azzouzi, CEO of Africa Hotels Management, AHG’s Management Branch. “Through its brands and operations, Sunset Hospitality has already paved the way within the hospitality space in other markets. We envision its long-standing experience and expertise will enable us to replicate the success together here in Morocco.”
