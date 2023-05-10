Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size, Share And Growth Trends Analysis For The Forecast Period

Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dimethyl carbonate market. As per TBRC’s dimethyl carbonate market forecast, the dimethyl carbonate market is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the dimethyl carbonate market is due to increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dimethyl carbonate market share. Major dimethyl carbonate companies include Shandong Haike Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kowa American Corp., Shandong Wells Chemicals Co. Ltd., Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Segments

•By Grade: Industry Grade (>99.0 weight %), Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 weight %), Battery Grade (>99.9 weight %)

•By Application: Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents, Other Applications (Fuel Additives, Electrolyte for Supercapacitors, Electrolyte for Dye-synthesized Solar Cells)

•By End-Use Industry: Plastics, Paints and Coating, Pharmaceuticals, Battery, Agrochemicals, Other End-Use Industries (Adhesives & Sealants, Ink, Food & Beverages, and Energy)

•By Geography: The global dimethyl carbonate industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dimethyl carbonate is a kind of carbonic acid in which both hydrogen atoms are replaced by methyl groups. This chemical is an appealing, ecologically benign option for methyl halides (dimethyl sulphate) and phosgene in the methylation and carboxylation processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Dimethyl Carbonate Market Trends

4. Dimethyl Carbonate Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Dimethyl Carbonate Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

