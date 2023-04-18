Revolutionizing In-Flight Connectivity: Exploring the Potential of 5G Distributed Antenna Systems in Aviation

5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Market by Technology, End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) in aviation market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. 5G is the fifth-generation telecommunication standard in cellular networks. A distributed antenna system is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure. 5G utilizes higher frequency radio waves than current 4G cellular networks to achieve large bandwidth capacity. DAS is used in scenarios where alternate technologies are infeasible due to terrain or zoning challenges. Further, vast data exchange speed will enable faster data bulk transfer in airports & aircrafts.

Download PDF Sample Report :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9410

Top 5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Companies:

Huwaei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Cisco Systems,

Nokia,

Gogo LLC,

Ericsson,

ONEWEB,

Intelsat,

Panasonic Avionics Corporation,

Global Eagle Entertainment,

Inseego Corp,

Smartsky Networks

Surge in usage of smart devices & internet of things (IoT), increase in demand for fast internet connectivity, and rise in adoption of 5G in aviation industry are the factors that drive the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market. However, lack of infrastructure and initial installation cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, potential applications of 5G in AI and real-time augmented reality present new pathways in the industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9410

Adoption of 5G in aviation industry

Installation of 5G at airports will provide ultra-high-speed internet connectivity to air passengers. Number of airports across the globe are spending heavily to upgrade their existing infrastructure. Recently, in 2020, Infocomm Media Development Authority (Ministry of Communications and Information under Singapore government), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and M1 (Singaporean telecommunications company) announced the partnership with aviation giant Airbus (airline manufacturer headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands) for one-year flight trial to test Airbus drones capability to be remotely controlled over 5G mobile networks for the inspection and management of port incidents.

In addition, this collaboration will establish key cellular 5G performance required to enable unmanned aircraft operations and its safe integration & flight in airspace systems. Further, 5G networks promise lower latency and higher surfing speeds than its 4G predecessors, that is expected to translate to more precise, safe, and reliable communications for unmanned aircraft operations. Hence, adoption of 5G in aviation industry is expected to boost the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Segment

By Technology

Fixed Wireless Access

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Ultra-Low Latency Communication

Purchase Enquiry :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9410

By Application

Aircraft Operations

Airport Operations

By End Use

5G Infrastructure for Airport

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft