Governor Pillen Extends Statewide Burn Ban

NEBRASKA, April 18 - CONTACT:  

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

John Gage, (531) 510-8529 

   

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced he is extending the statewide suspension of the authority of local fire chiefs to waive the open burning ban. The suspension is effective through midnight April 23, 2023 based on extreme dry and windy conditions that pose major fire risks. The Governor will be in consultation with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the prohibition on open burns.

 

Attached is a copy of the Executive Order extending the ban.

 

Executive Order extending the ban

