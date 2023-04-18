Vertical Farming Market 2030 | World’s Top 8 Companies Leading in Vertical Farming

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity. Increasing population is expected to lead to a rise in global demand for food, which is further expected to increase demand for alternative agriculture practices such as vertical farming to ensure food security. This is expected to further accelerate revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Urban farming technology, which involves large-scale agricultural production in the urban environment within constrained places, is increasingly being adopted as a result of the rapid development in urbanisation. Over 50% of the world's population, which is projected to rise by 1.5 times by 2045, presently resides in metropolitan areas. The need for vertical farming is anticipated to significantly expand as more people live in cities. By preserving ideal climatic conditions and nutritional content, vertical farming techniques promote faster development and output of the crops. Additionally, because vertical farms allow users to adapt the growing demands independent of weather and are significantly less subject to climate change, they can grow food all year round.

Vertical farming is a method of growing crops in vertically stacked layers using advanced technology, such as artificial lighting and hydroponic systems. It is a sustainable and efficient way of producing food, especially in urban areas where there is limited land for traditional agriculture. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟖 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠:

𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬:

AeroFarms is a company based in Newark, New Jersey, that uses aeroponic technology to grow leafy greens and herbs. The company claims to use 95% less water and 50% less fertilizer than traditional farming methods.

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬:

BrightFarms is a company based in Irvington, New York, that grows a variety of salad greens and herbs using hydroponic technology. The company has farms in several states in the US and claims to use 80% less water than traditional farming methods.

𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲:

Plenty is a company based in South San Francisco, California, that uses vertical farming technology to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. The company has raised over $500 million in funding and has partnerships with major retailers such as Albertsons and Whole Foods.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦:

Infarm is a company based in Berlin, Germany, that designs and operates modular vertical farms in grocery stores and restaurants. The company grows a variety of herbs, leafy greens, and microgreens using hydroponic technology.

𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Bowery Farming is a company based in New York City that uses indoor vertical farming to grow leafy greens and herbs. The company claims to use 95% less water than traditional farming methods and has partnerships with major retailers such as Whole Foods and Giant Food.

𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦.𝐎𝐧𝐞:

Farm.One is a company based in New York City that grows a variety of herbs and edible flowers using hydroponic technology. The company has farms in several locations in the US and provides fresh produce to local restaurants and consumers.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬:

Green Sense Farms is a company based in Portage, Indiana, that uses vertical farming technology to grow a variety of leafy greens and herbs. The company claims to use 90% less water than traditional farming methods and has partnerships with major retailers such as Kroger.

𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Urban Oasis is a company based in Chicago, Illinois, that grows a variety of salad greens and herbs using hydroponic technology. The company has several indoor vertical farms in the Chicago area and provides fresh produce to local restaurants and consumers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐀𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬.

𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧? 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report.

Segmented the global Vertical farming market :

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This Report Contains Answers To The Following Questions:

What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What are the key market trends?

What are the significant segments operating in the Vertical farming market ?

What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

How big is the opportunity for the Vertical farming market ?

How much is the Vertical farming market worth?

Who are the major players operating in the Vertical farming market ?

