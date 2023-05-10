NDT Services Market Size Expected To Reach $21 Billion By 2027

NDT Services Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's NDT Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “NDT Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the NDT services market. As per TBRC’s NDT services market forecast, the NDT services market is expected to grow to $21.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

An increase in the use of renewable energy resources is expected to propel the growth of the NDT services industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest NDT services industry share. Major players in the NDT services market include Mistras Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology, TUV Rheinland, Intertek, TEAM industrial services, GE Oil & Gas Digital Solutions.

NDT Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, Calibration Services

2) By Testing Technique Model: Visual Inspection, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging

3) By Vertical Type: Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation, Other Verticals

NDT refers to a group of inspection procedures that allow inspectors to analyse and obtain information about a material, system, or component without creating permanent modifications to it. These are used to look for normal variances or welding defects and discontinuities in a material, component, structure, or system without altering the original part.

