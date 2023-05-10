Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the atopic dermatitis market. As per TBRC’s atopic dermatitis market forecast, the atopic dermatitis global market is expected to grow to $13.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is expected to propel the growth of the atopic dermatitis industry forward. North America is expected to hold the largest atopic dermatitis industry share. Major players in the atopic dermatitis global market include Sanofi S.A., Meda AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Segments

1) By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Emollients/Moisturizers, IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibiotics, Other Drug Classes

2) By Mode of Administration: Topical, Injectable, Oral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Atopic dermatitis is a dermatological disorder characterised by skin dryness and irritation. It is a chronic illness that worsens over time and is not transmitted through contact.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends

4. Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Atopic Dermatitis Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

