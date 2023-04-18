Wingie Enuygun Group Shares the Eid-al-Fitr Travel Activity in MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, Germany, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Wingie's Data, flight ticket searches increased by 300% since the start of Ramadan

Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and millions of Muslims celebrate this religious holiday with joyous festivities and enriched feasts. On this important holiday, many opted to travel and flight searches skyrocketed before Eid-al-Fitr. Leading travel marketplace Wingie.com releases an evaluation of travel activities that fluctuated during Ramadan.

75% of Travelers booked international flights while 82% of bookings made by solo travelers

People made their travel plans early; 70% of bookings include traveling before Eid, and 30% of bookings were made to travel after the start of the holiday. Most travelers were young adults, as the median age of passengers was 34,6 and the impact of the solo travel trend can be seen from bookings since 82% of passengers were solo, 10% of carts were for two people, and 8% of them were for three or more people, meanwhile, 7,5% of Wingie users were traveling with kids or babies. The gender distribution of passengers was 62% men and 38% women.

Most bookings, precisely 78% of flight tickets, were one-way, and 22% of them were round-trip. Likewise, 75% of Wingie users opted for international flights and only 25% of them booked domestic flights. The majority of flights were booked from Cairo in Egypt, İstanbul in Turkey, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The most popular destinations were also Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan. Finally, the most popular route was from Jeddah to Cairo, in both directions.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

