Boucher Nissan of Waukesha Adds the 2023 Nissan Z Coupe to their Inventory

WAUKESHA, Wisc., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Sports cars are specially designed vehicles offering a quicker throttle response and enhanced cornering stability. They also have an aerodynamically functional exterior body styling paired with mechanically superior components that provide outstanding on-road performance. In addition, certain sports cars are high-on-demand in the used-car market, like the 2023 Nissan Z Coupe.

The limited production 2023 Nissan Z Coupe is now available At Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, a popular Nissan dealership located in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine powers the Coupe, while a standard six-speed manual transmission puts power to the pavement. Inside, the Coupe features performance seats crafted from anti-slip materials to provide ergonomically elevated driving comfort. A large 12.3-inch driver's digital dashboard and 9.0-inch NissanConnect® touch-screen infotainment system are both standard in the Coupe. The system allows the driver to access various entertainment and navigation apps via the standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® smartphone integration features.

Many sports cars are designed to be suitable for racetrack purposes, as well as the street. Like those cars, the 2023 Nissan Z Coupe has a balanced chassis with standard advanced aluminum double-wishbone suspension and electric power steering to provide a balanced driving experience on road and track. The Coupe also hosts an advanced suite of driver-assistance features and six airbags. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking, intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and a rearview monitor.

Customers interested in purchasing the 2023 Nissan Z Coupe may visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha official website. The dealership also provides attractive vehicle financing and trade-in deals for prospective customers. Interested individuals can contact Boucher Nissan of Waukesha by dialing 262-254-4014 or by visiting the showroom at 1451 E Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, Wisconsin.

