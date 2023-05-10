Global Asteroid Mining Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Asteroid Mining Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Asteroid Mining Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the asteroid mining market. As per TBRC’s asteroid mining market forecast, the asteroid mining market is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.
An increasing space missions by government bodies and space companies is expected to propel the growth of the asteroid mining industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest asteroid mining industry share. Major players in the asteroid mining global market include Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Bradford Space, iSpace Inc., Kleos Space S.A., Moon Express, Planetory Resources.
Asteroid Mining Market Segments
1) By Phase: Space-Craft Design, Launch, and Operations
2) By Asteroid: Type C, Type S, Type M
3) By Application: Construction, Resource Harvesting, and 3D Printing
The gathering of minerals and other raw materials from tiny planets and asteroids in space is known as asteroid mining. Asteroids are celestial asteroids made of stone and metal that orbit the sun. These bodies are the remains of collapsing planetary bodies, often known as protoplanets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Asteroid Mining Market Trends
4. Asteroid Mining Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Asteroid Mining Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
