Articulated Robot Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Articulated Robot Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Articulated Robot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the articulated robot market. As per TBRC’s articulated robot market forecast, the articulated robots market is expected to grow to $27.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

The increase in demand for industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the articulated robots industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest articulated robot industry share. Major players in the articulated robot market include ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Articulated Robot Market Segments

1) By Type: 4-Axis Or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis Or More

2) By Payload: Up to 16 Kg, 16 to 60 Kg, 60 to 225 Kg, More Than 225 Kg

3) By Function: Handling, Welding, Dispensing, Assembly, Processing, and Other Functions

4) By Component: Controller, Arm, End Effector, Drive, Sensor, Other Components

5) By End Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Chemicals, Rubber And Plastics, Metal And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Precision Engineering And Optics, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, and Other End-Users

An articulated robot is one that contains rotational joints and up to ten or more axes. Because they can spin in many planes, the rotary joints provide a full range of motion and considerably enhance the robot's capabilities. The precision and movement pattern are similar to that of a human arm.

