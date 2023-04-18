Sumo Logic Marks Milestone in OpenTelemetry Posture Removing Complexity in Collection for Faster Time to Insights

Reinforces commitment to OpenTelemetry strategy, removes complexity in collection and normalization across data types for OTel native experiences

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 – Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced it has taken steps to remove complexity from data collection, improved normalization of data, and consolidated collection agents with OpenTelemetry.



Sumo Logic was purpose-built to manage and analyze data from any source. Today, Sumo Logic extends that legacy by adopting OpenTelemetry as its de facto collection strategy to remove complexity in the collection and normalization of data. With Sumo Logic Distro for OT, a native OTel solution, customers no longer face vendor lock-in and can apply Sumo Logic flexibility and analytics to their vendor of choice.

"Sumo Logic has made a commitment to its customers and the community to develop and deliver on OTel-native collection so that customers can realize value, quickly,” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development for Observability, Sumo Logic. “The enhancements announced today will make it possible for Sumo Logic to deliver choice and flexibility while continuing to provide comprehensive infrastructure and application monitoring. The best OTel-native experiences run on Sumo Logic."

Ease of Onboarding Data Using OpenTelemetry

With nearly 30 apps related to database, server, or infrastructure monitoring powered by OTel, Sumo Logic Distro for OT provides a single collector for telemetry. Now, with support for Windows, customers using Sumo Logic Distro for OT can gather logs, metrics, and traces from Windows, Linux and MacOS operating systems, which can be configured utilizing the new onboarding workflows.

A single, OTel-based collection strategy is important for application observability and infrastructure monitoring. Onboarding data and setting up collection from various sources can be complex as users juggle disparate backends or libraries and may be limited by proprietary tools. Sumo Logic’s unified agent makes it easier to consolidate into one platform for observability use cases instead of disparate monitoring tools for logs or APM. Through a single app installation workflow for logs, metrics and traces, Sumo Logic makes it easier for developers to harness data and takes the complexity out of deploying OpenTelemetry as a collection strategy.

Sumo Logic also reduces the number of manual steps in the data onboarding process. Each step - Collector Setup, Source Configuration, Dashboard Setup - is now folded into a single workflow allowing users to onboard data in under 5 minutes. By standardizing on OTel-native collection, developers get a simplified installation to onboard data and set up data collection on Sumo Logic.

