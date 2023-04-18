Dermocosmetics Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2030| Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for customized skin care products is a key factor driving dermocosmetics market revenue growth

Dermocosmetics Market Trends – Growing skin care awareness and effects of cosmetics products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermocosmetics market size was USD 53.69 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surging demand for personalized skin, scalp, and hair care products and significant investments by various major cosmetological and pharmaceutical companies for development of innovative and improvement of existing skincare solutions are some of the factors driving market revenue growth.

The demand for dermocosmetic products is being driven by several factors, including sun exposure, pollution, stress, eating disorders, and free radicals that contribute to the breakdown of skin collagen and elastin. This is particularly true for individuals with hectic lifestyles, such as working populations. The growing concern for skin and hair health has resulted in an increased demand for safer and more effective products with proven efficacy. Skin-related illnesses such as acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and rosacea are prevalent in the US and are contributing to the demand for effective dermocosmetic solutions. Additionally, excessive UV exposure is causing photoaging, further driving the need for such products.

The Global Dermocosmetics Market report provides comprehensive coverage of companies' data, including their production capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, market position, and more, while offering insights into the current market scenario and future growth prospects, including regional and competitive landscapes.

Some of the key participants in this Botulinum Toxin industry include:

Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever, Galderma, L\'Oréal, Glo Skin Beauty, Jan Marini Skin Research, Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Pierre Fabre group.

Skin Care to Make Crucial Contribution to Growth of Global Dermocosmetic Market :

The market for skin care products is the key area of this industry that is now expanding quickly and is anticipated to expand even further over the coming years. This market is further divided into anti-aging, acne treatments, and whitening skincare. The younger generation and working women in today's society are particularly concerned about skincare issues, and they are using their money to purchase skincare products to improve their skin and appearance.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skincare segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Tobacco consumption, stress, and excessive alcohol intake all contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle, which is the primary reason for various skin illnesses such as deep wrinkles, psoriasis, dyspigmentation, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne. Rising awareness regarding long-term damage caused by external agents, such as pollution and sun, is increasing demand for dermocosmetics. Major corporations are collaborating on numerous R&D activities to improve existing dermocosmetics goods.

In 2021, the skin category represented a sizeable portion of revenue. One of the main reasons influencing the growth of this market's revenue is the rising demand for dermocosmetics due to their capacity to treat skin issues like sensitive skin, acne, and eczema among others in a targeted manner. The development of existing formulations is increasingly including well-known compounds like retinoid, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide, which is fueling demand for dermocosmetics.

The clinics segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Provision of a wide range of skin and scalp treatments as well as growing cosmetic surgery, which is leading to an increase in aftercare treatment and products, are a few factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dermocosmetics Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global dermocosmetics market based on product type, treatment, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Skincare

Serum

Cleanser

Cream

Lotion

Toner

Gel

Others

Haircare

Dyes

Conditioner

Shampoo

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Skin

Anti-ageing

Pigmentation

Skin whitening

Acne treatment

Others

Hair

Anti-hairfall

Anti-dandruff

Hair repair

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Dermocosmetics Market

