Linear Alpha Olefins Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers Analysis and Future Prospects by IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Linear Alpha Olefins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the linear alpha olefins market?

The global linear alpha olefins market size reached US$ 8.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

What is mean by linear alpha olefins?

Linear alpha olefins represent unbranched hydrocarbons or alkenes either produced by the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis or oligomerization of ethylene molecules, followed by purification. They are available in several types, such as butene, hexene, octene, decene, dodecane, tetradecene, hexadecene, etc.

Linear alpha olefins help improve the toughness, impact resistance, and tear strength, of polymers, making them suitable for being utilized in the production of grocery bags, toys, and food and beverage containers. They are even used as co-monomers to manufacture waxes, inks, plastic packaging, cosmetic emollients, color concentrates, industrial oils, etc. As a result, linear alpha olefins find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including automotive, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, pulp and paper, paints and coatings, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing industrialization and the elevating demand for polyethylene (PE) in various industry verticals are primarily driving the linear alpha olefins market. In addition to this, the escalating product usage as co-monomers in the manufacturing of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the rising need for the product in the automotive segment for maintaining and managing the spare parts of motorized vehicles is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding employment of advanced technologies by leading market players to enhance the cost-efficiency and productivity of the product is further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the increasing number of research and development (R&D) activities to innovate more superior and organic product variants is expected to bolster the linear alpha olefins market over the forecasted period.

Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the linear alpha olefins market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Global Linear Alpha Olefins Manufacturers Covered:

• Shell International B.V.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• INEOS AG

• Sasol LTD

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the linear alpha olefins market on the basis of region, type and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Butene

• Hexene

• Octene

• Decene

• Dodecene

• Tetradecene

• Hexadecene

• Octadecene

• Eicosene

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• LLDPE

• Detergent Alcohols

• HDPE

• Lubricants

• LDPE

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

