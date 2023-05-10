Global Effervescent Tablet Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Effervescent Tablet Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Effervescent Tablet Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the effervescent tablet market. As per TBRC’s effervescent tablet market forecast, the effervescent tablet market size is predicted to reach a value of $47.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the effervescent tablet industry is due to high prevalence rate of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest effervescent tablet market share. Major players in the effervescent tablet industry include Bayer AG, Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH, GSK plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, Herbalife International Inc.

Effervescent Tablet Market Segments

● By Product: Medication, Supplements

● By Methods: Dry Methods, Wet Granulation

● By Indication: Diuretics, Pain Management, Gastric Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Other Indications

● By Application: Dental Products, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

● By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

● By Geography: The global effervescent tablet industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Effervescent tablets are the solid dosage form of tablets that are engineered to break down faster when they come into contact with water by releasing carbon dioxide. The tablets entirely disintegrate in a matter of minutes, releasing the medication into solution.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Effervescent Tablet Market Trends

4. Effervescent Tablet Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Effervescent Tablet Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

