Global Agritourism Market Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Companies For 2023-2032

Agritourism Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Agritourism Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the agritourism global market. As per TBRC’s agritourism market forecast, the agritourism market is expected to grow to $73.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the agritourism industry is due to increase in government initiative towards agritourism farms. North America region is expected to hold the largest agritourism global market share. Major agritourism companies include Agricultural Tour Operators International, Agrilys Voyages, Agriturismo Al Verneto, Bay Farm Tours, Blackberry Farm LLC.

Agritourism Market Segments

• By Activity: On-farm Sales, Outdoor Recreation, Agritainment, Educational Tourism, Accommodations, Other Activities

• By Tour Types: Group Travelers and Individual Travelers

• By Sales Channel: Travel Agents, Direct

• By Consumer Demographics: Men, Women, and Kids

• By Geography: The global agritourism industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agritourism is a type of commercial operation that combines agricultural production, processing, and tourism in order to attract people to farms, ranches, and other agricultural companies in order to entertain and educate the guests while earning money for the farm, ranch, or business owner. Agritourism includes a variety of activities, allowing farmers to diversify their companies and boost their income.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Agritourism Market Trends

4. Agritourism Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Agritourism Market Value And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

