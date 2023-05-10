White Inorganic Pigments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “White Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the white inorganic pigments market. As per TBRC’s white inorganic pigments market forecast, the global white inorganic pigments market is expected to grow to $27.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth of the global construction sector is expected to boost the growth of the white inorganic pigments industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest white inorganic pigments industry share. Major players in the white inorganic pigments market include The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings plc, LANXESS, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., BASF SE, Venator Materials PLC.

White Inorganic Pigments Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Aluminium Silicate, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate, Silica, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Other Products

2) By Application: Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Cosmetics, Paper, Inks, Other Applications

White inorganic pigments are pigments that give coatings light scattering properties. Inorganic pigments are derived from a wide range of naturally occurring minerals as well as minerals synthesised artificially utilising mineral compounds such as oxides and sulphides of one or more metals. Because of their relatively high refractive index, white inorganic pigments are employed to produce opacity, lighten other colours, and focus all light wavelengths, causing the human eye to see them as white.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. White Inorganic Pigments Market Trends

4. White Inorganic Pigments Market Drivers And Restraints

5. White Inorganic Pigments Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

