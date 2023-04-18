With (CAGR) of 5.7%, Sanitary Ware Market Size 2023, Industry Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers, Global Report 2028

Sanitary Ware Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Sanitary Ware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global sanitary ware market size reached US$ 12.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Sanitary ware refers to various plumbing fixtures and components installed in toilets and kitchens. Some of the common product types include basins, water closets, bathtubs, toilet sinks, cisterns, urinals, etc. These sanitary ware variants are made by body preparation, molding, casting, glazing, dying, firing, spraying, sorting, and refining enameled metals, ceramic materials, tri-axial compounds, etc. They facilitate easy maintenance and installation, offer chemical and scratch resistance, and mitigate the occurrence of foul odor in the bathroom and kitchen. Sanitary ware items are even extremely lightweight and assist individuals in maintaining overall hygiene. Consequently, they find widespread applications in residential, commercial, and institutional establishments across the globe.

Sanitary Ware Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry and the increasing number of infrastructural projects are among the key factors driving the sanitary ware market. Additionally, the emerging trend of smart homes and the shifting consumer preferences toward new products that have improved visuals and functionality are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies, especially in developing countries, aimed at improving the sanitary infrastructure of rural regions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of automated sanity ware integrated with sensors that can automatically regulate the water flow, self-flush, and promote touchless functioning to ensure zero wastage of water and prevent the exchange of viruses amongst individuals is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing strategic collaborations between leading market players to introduce novel products and the rising expenditure in promotional campaigns are expected to bolster the sanitary ware market over the forecasted period.

Sanitary Ware Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• CERA Sanitaryware Limited

• Cersanit, Duravit AG

• Geberit AG

• H & R Johnson

• Hindware Homes

• Jaquar Group

• Kohler Co.

• Lecico Egypt

• Roca Sanitario S.A.

• Saudi Ceramics

• Toto Ltd and Villeroy & Boch.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

• Ceramic

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Toilet Sink/Water Closet

• Wash Basins

• Pedestals

• Cisterns

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Kitchen

• Bathroom

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

