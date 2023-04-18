Growing Demand for Battery Recycling Market towards Lucrative Revenues by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 28.28 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.

The market for recycling lithium-ion batteries is impacted by the increased popularity of electric and hybrid electric cars, which make heavy use of lithium-ion batteries. Adoption of these vehicles raises the price of battery components like cobalt and lithium, which increases the profitability of the firms that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Key players in the market include :

Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The Battery Recycling Market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

Five Major Benefits of Battery Recycling:

Reduces electronic waste after battery use

Recovers expensive metals and materials

Ensures zero emission of hazardous gases

Minimizes pollution during recycling process

Lowers prices of new battery products

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industria

Battery Recycling Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

