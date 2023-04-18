Vision Expert Dr. Jay Arora Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Jay Arora joins Haute Beauty Network as a vision expert representing the Scottsdale, AZ. market.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jay Arora is an accomplished ophthalmologist with expertise in refractive LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery. He has extensive experience in premium intraocular lens implantation and cataract laser treatment procedures, as well as minor oculoplastics surgical procedures. Dr. Arora is certified in femto-second laser-assisted cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, and he has a focus on complex refractive and cataract surgical techniques.

Dr. Arora completed his residency and clinical fellowship training in New York City before relocating to the Scottsdale/Phoenix metro area, where he is the owner of Arora Eye, a private practice that consistently receives the highest reviews in patient satisfaction and services provided. At his state-of-the-art facility, he performs outpatient refractive surgeries such as LASIK and PRK, as well as glaucoma laser surgery and post-cataract laser procedures using the most advanced surgical equipment.

Dr. Arora is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology. He has given several talks and case presentations and is a contributing author of various clinical articles and medical textbooks. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Maricopa County Medical Society and is a medical expert for HelpMeSee, a charitable organization aimed toward eradicating blindness around the globe.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Arora has been recognized as one of the Top 150 Ophthalmologists in America by Newsweek Magazine. He is highly regarded by his peers for his excellent surgical skills, patient care, and bedside manner. Outside of his practice, Dr. Arora enjoys golf, attending NBA/NFL games, and exploring local sneaker stores.

