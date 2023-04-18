Proctorio and CrossPlag Partner to Improve Academic Integrity with AI Content and Plagiarism Detection

Proctorio announces CrossPlag partnership for Plagiarism Detection, including AI and Translation Detection.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Proctorio, the leading provider of online proctoring solutions, and CrossPlag, the leading plagiarism and AI content detection company in Europe, announce a market-leading partnership, offering a comprehensive academic integrity solution for educational institutions worldwide.

This collaboration will ensure the testing process and submitted work, including assessment short answers and other digital materials, remain fair and original. The new partnership allows educators to monitor and review academic work for both AI-generated content and conventional plagiarism with confidence and simplicity.

To facilitate the partnership and ease administration and educator workflows, Proctorio and CrossPlag have seamlessly integrated their respective technologies, making it accessible to millions of educators and students around the globe. The combined solution is already available in various learning management systems, streamlining access and use for users of both platforms.

To further enhance usability and empower educators, the AI detection and plagiarism products will be bundled at no additional cost for existing sitewide license customers of Proctorio. Education institutions can take advantage of active master service agreements or purchasing cooperatives such as E&I to quickly begin evaluations and deployments of the product, in time to prepare for the fall semester.

CrossPlag's advanced technology not only identifies instances of plagiarism with high accuracy and low false positive rates but also detects AI-generated content, even when run through paraphrasing services typically used to avoid detection. This unique capability ensures that educators can maintain integrity and robust pedagogy in the rapidly evolving age of AI.

"Our partnership with CrossPlag represents a significant step forward in promoting ethical behavior in academics," said Milan Dordevic, Director of Product Development at Proctorio. "Together, we're providing administrators with the tools they need to maintain the highest standards in a rapidly evolving industry. Since Artificial Intelligence is ever-changing, AI detection should be used as a tool to deter students from completely relying on generative AI."

In addition, and unlike other vendors, Proctorio and CrossPlag will enable students to view the same AI content detection results as educators, just as they can with plagiarism detection. This transparency encourages students to take ownership of their work and learn from the feedback provided. The new AI detection functionality, which is part of CrossPlag's plagiarism detection system, will not be enabled by default but can be easily accessed and activated by education leaders.

"We at CrossPlag are extremely excited to embark on this groundbreaking strategic partnership with Proctorio, bringing forth a unified and robust solution for academic integrity in today's digital landscape," said Besart Kunushevci, CEO of CrossPlag. "Our combined platform enables educators to have advanced insights for both AI-flagged text and plagiarized content, including translations, all while maintaining a seamless and streamlined workflow. This collaboration truly represents a new era in upholding the highest standards of educational excellence and integrity."

Both Proctorio and CrossPlag are committed to continuous improvement and adaptation of their technologies to address the ever-evolving challenges of academic integrity in the digital age.

About Proctorio

Proctorio is a leading provider of online proctoring solutions, dedicated to protecting the integrity of online exams and assessments for educational institutions worldwide. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and machine learning algorithms, Proctorio offers a secure and reliable platform for remote proctoring, ensuring a fair testing environment for all students. With offices in the United States and Europe, Proctorio serves millions of test takers across the globe.

About CrossPlag

CrossPlag is a cutting-edge plagiarism detection and AI content detection company specializing in advanced technology solutions for academic integrity. Based in Europe and founded by a team of experts in the field, CrossPlag has developed an innovative approach to detecting plagiarism, AI-generated content, and content manipulated by rewriting or translation services. The company is committed to helping educators maintain academic integrity and uphold the highest standards of education.

