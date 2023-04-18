WCG FDAnews Announces: Califf's FDA, 2023 and Beyond Webinar on April 27, 2023

The first months of 2023 have been busy for the FDA: the normalization of COVID-19, staff returning to the office, the implementation of PDUFA VII, issuance of new guidances for the drug, biologics and device industries, and so much more.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commissioner Robert Califf has ended his first year as commissioner in the Biden Administration and is now navigating the agency toward his goals: reforms to the product development process, greater reliance on real-world data, more emphasis on orphan drugs and devices, new requirements for accelerated approval drugs, and increased discussion on the role of advisory committees.

The FDA is in the process of implementing new user fee programs and an enlarged budget authorization. It must also deal with a new Congress and new committee chairs in both the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House.

Wayne L. Pines, president of healthcare at APCO Worldwide and former associate commissioner of the FDA, along with a panel of experts, will provide a detailed analysis of the latest actions in 2022 under Biden/Califf leadership and insight on what to anticipate in the future. They will focus on practical guidance on how pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers can adapt to the new FDA.

This webinar will explore what's happened and what the future may hold at the FDA, including:

The post-pandemic adoption of new administrative and personnel practices

How the new provisions in the user fee legislation will affect daily business

How key personnel changes in the FDA are impacting policy

How CDER, CBER, and CDRH are rethinking the research and development process and their own review and approval standards

What to expect in terms of emergency authorizations, accelerated approvals, breakthrough and fast-track programs, over-the-counter drug monograph reviews, adaptive trials, and drug importation initiatives

Expanded opportunities and staff growth in cell and gene therapy products and regenerative medicine

Regulation of AI and software, including digital therapeutics as a medical device

Inspection policies and procedures

Advertising and promotion policies and enforcement

Webinar Details

Califf's FDA, 2023 and Beyond

Key Developments, Insights, and Analysis

An FDAnews Webinar Special Edition

Thursday, April 27, 2023, 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. EDT

https://wcg.swoogo.com/caiffs-fda-2023-and-beyond

Tuition:

$337

Easy Ways to Order:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/caiffs-fda-2023-and-beyond

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

