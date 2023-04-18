'A Journey through History with the Davenports Volume 2' released

Roger Davenport shares his passion for politics, Australia and family in volume two of his autobiography, which also explores working in the oil and gas industry

PERTH, Australia, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger Davenport returns to the publishing scene with the release of "A Journey through History with the Davenports Volume 2: More true stories about living in Australia and working offshore." (published by Balboa Press AU) as he shares his passion for politics, Australia, family life, and making a difference.

At age 40, Davenport and his family moved from Southern Ireland to Perth, Australia. Suddenly, they had to become accustomed to a new way of life, with him working in the global offshore oil and gas industry. As time went on, he became involved in politics at the local, state, and federal level, joining the Liberal Party and becoming a branch president.

But politics is a tough game, and a few years later, Davenport left the party only to run for the State Parliament as a member of the Seniors Party in 2001. Shortly after that, he teamed up with a group of associates in a bid to form an independent party called "We the People."

This book includes a chapter devoted to the changing climate, with Davenport wondering if carbon dioxide is really the cause. He also shares his insights on how the world has changed over the past eighty years—and whether those changes have been for better or worse.

"I would like to think that readers will find my book thought provoking. They might not agree with my views about issues that occurred in the past and the changes that happened that would remain untold in the future, but I hope it will stir their imagination and add to conversations instead of relying on social media and brainwashed by the woke society," Davenport says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "To view life through their own eyes and to form their own opinions." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/846852-a-journey-through-history-with-the-davenports-volume-2

About the Author

Roger Davenport, a native of Cheshire, England, was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout before becoming a Navy cadet. After leaving school at 16, he worked on Birkenhead Docks and left England five years later, traveling to Eire to become a professional fisherman. He settled down, married, raised a family, and became a trawler owner. He moved to Australia with his family at age 40.

