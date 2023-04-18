Medical Spa Expert Beautique Concierge Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Beautique Concierge joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Brooklyn, NY. market.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beautique Concierge, a unique aesthetics and wellness brand that offers in-home services and treatments, has officially launched. Founded by two highly esteemed medical professionals, Dr. Peter Andrade and Dr. Fidel Garcia, Beautique Concierge aims to revolutionize the way patients experience aesthetics and wellness treatments.

Beautique Concierge offers the luxury and convenience of in-home services and treatments. No need to commute to a doctor's office, wait in long lines, or compromise your privacy. The founders, Dr. Andrade and Dr. Garcia, understand the busy lifestyles of their patients and have developed a way to provide quality care from the comfort of their own space.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrade brings his expertise in injectables and surgical procedures, while Dr. Garcia, an infusion drip specialist, provides IV treatments to help clients achieve optimal wellness. The duo aims to provide a comprehensive range of services that cater to the needs of their clients. From wrinkle reduction to hydration therapy, Beautique Concierge offers an array of personalized treatments tailored to each client's unique needs.

Beautique Concierge is committed to providing safe and effective treatments, using only the highest quality products and equipment. Their team of highly trained medical professionals ensures that clients receive the best care possible.

For those looking for a one-of-a-kind treatment experience, Beautique Concierge is the perfect solution. With their in-home services and treatments, clients can enjoy the luxury and convenience of quality care, without ever having to leave their homes.

