Heather White Driscoll announces the release of 'All In'

Second novel in a series tells a story of love, lust, sexuality and unforeseen endeavors that will leave lasting scars on Harper Whitemore and her relationship with Scott Pierce

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the recent release of "Just Us," Heather White Driscoll is back with the publication of "All In" (published by Archway Publishing), the second book in a series of four. This is a continuing story about love, lust, sexuality, and unforeseen violent endeavors that will leave lasting scars on Harper Whitemore and her relationship with Scott Pierce.

No longer an unassuming freshman, Harper Whitmore begins her sophomore year as the well-known girlfriend of former varsity basketball star Scott Pierce. While the gossip and rumors from the previous year have continued, Harper finds herself much better equipped to handle them. The confidence and conceitedness that Scott so effortlessly displayed seem to rub off on Harper, but has his selfishness also?

With Scott now a freshman in college, Harper finds herself much more alone as she faces the challenges of high school life. Forces within and outside her control are acting in ways that could have life-changing implications. How she chooses to face them will either push Harper and Scott closer together or drive them irrevocably apart.

"After book one, the reader cheers for Harper. However, as they realize how Scott has rubbed off onto Harper, they will question if she is merely the female version of her boyfriend. They begin to dislike her, intentionally so. Then, when she suffers a life altering event, the reader should be left with deep compassion and question everything they've learned about her and Scott," Driscoll says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "Some choices in our youth can and will carry into adulthood, and can last a lifetime."

"All In" tells a story about love, life, tragedy, and forgiveness. It takes readers on a roller coaster ride of emotions as they follow along with Harper on her journey, which is both exhilarating and infuriating. However, it is one worth taking; her quest for love and happiness is universal, but it can feel all too personal. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844911-all-in

"All In: He Calls Me Harp Series"

By Heather White Driscoll

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781665733045

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781665733069

E-Book | 314 pages | ISBN 9781665733052

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Heather White Driscoll grew up 30 miles north of Seattle on the rural island of Whidbey. She earned a dual degree in American literature from the University of Massachusetts-Boston before beginning a career in financial services and now investment software. She lives outside Boston with her husband, Patrick, daughter, Willow, and Cotralian, Violet. This is her second novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing