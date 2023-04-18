Expert Esthetician And CEO Lisa White Of Skin Snatched Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

CEO Lisa White of Skin Snatched joins Haute Beauty Network as an expert esthetician representing the DMV market.

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skin Snatched is a luxurious skincare boutique located in the heart of Washington, DC, located within the triangle of Kalorama, Dupont Circle, and Adams Morgan. Our salon offers cutting-edge skincare treatments, personalized consultations, chemical peels, micro-needling, and a selection of luxury skincare products from our partner, the esteemed Swiss brand VALMONT.

At Skin Snatched, Lisa White serves as the CEO and Owner. She is a board-certified master esthetician with over twenty-four years of experience in providing specialized luxury skincare services. Her five-star reputation precedes her, as she has cultivated a loyal following for her results-driven facials. Lisa has pampered the skin of A-list celebrities, athletes, dignitaries, politicians, and socialites from around the world. Each facial session with Lisa is an indulgent two-hour experience, as she is dedicated to delivering thorough, ethical, and exceptional results. Her motto is "no steps can be skipped when giving a proper facial," which reflects her commitment to providing unparalleled skincare services.

Learn more about Skin Snatched by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/skin-snatched/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Beauty Network